25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider two metal spheres with masses of 3.0 g and 5.0 g, respectively. These spheres are connected by a string with a length of 7.0 cm, which has negligible mass. Initially, both spheres are at rest on a frictionless surface. Each sphere carries a charge of +3.0 μC. Calculate the tension in the string connecting the spheres.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
24 N
B
12 N
C
17 N
D
38 N