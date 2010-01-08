25. Electric Potential
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential
22PRACTICE PROBLEM
Three small spheres with a charge of +10 nC form a triangle with sides measuring 2.5 cm. An alpha particle (helium nucleus) is projected towards the triangle from a distance along a perpendicular line passing through the center of the triangle. What is the minimum initial speed necessary for the alpha particle to successfully traverse through the arrangement of charged spheres?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.8 × 1012 m/s
B
1.9 × 106 m/s
C
7.1 × 105 m/s
D
4.9 × 108 m/s