20. Heat and Temperature
Advanced Calorimetry: Equilibrium Temperature with Phase Changes
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A student put 100 g of metal heated to 150 °C, in a 250 g copper calorimeter filled with 250 g of water. The initial temperature of the calorimeter and water is 30 °C. What would the final temperature (Tf) of the system be if the metal's specific heat capacity was 498 J/kg•°C? Assume that there is no heat transferred to the environment.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Tf = 35 °C
B
Tf = 40 °C
C
Tf = 45 °C
D
Tf = 50 °C