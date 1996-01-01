At t 1 = 1.5 s, an object is situated at a position x 1 = 12.3 m, and at t 2 = 7.8 s, it's found at x 2 = 25.6 m. i) Determine the object's average velocity throughout this time span. ii) Is it possible to ascertain its average speed based on these data? Provide an explanation for your answer.