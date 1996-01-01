4. 2D Kinematics
Acceleration in 2D
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
Commencing with an initial velocity of 12.0 m/s in the westward direction, a boat achieves a velocity of 18.5 m/s northward after a 6.00-second duration. Calculate the magnitude and direction of (i) the average velocity, (ii) the average acceleration throughout this interval, and (iii) the average speed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i. vavg = 22.1 m/s, 57.03° west of north; ii. aavg = 1.08 m/s2,57.03° west of north; iii. s = 30.6 m/s
B
i. vavg = 22.1 m/s, 57.03° west of north; ii. aavg = 1.08 m/s2,57.03° north of west; iii. s = 30.5 m/s
C
i. vavg = 22.1 m/s, 57.03° north of west; ii. aavg = 3.67 m/s2,57.03° north of west; iii. s = 30.6 m/s
D
i. vavg = 22.1 m/s, 57.03° north of west; ii. aavg = 3.67 m/s2,57.03° west of north; iii. s = 30.5 m/s