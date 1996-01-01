Consider a pair of identical slits through which parallel rays of monochromatic light pass. The normally incident light has a wavelength of 540 nm. As light waves can interfere constructively and destructively an observing screen 85 cm away displays bright and dark fringes. A closer inspection of the patterns reveals the second bright bands of the central maximum to be missing. How wide should the slits be and what should be their separation distance if the adjacent bright bands are 1.3cm away.