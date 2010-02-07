An experiment is designed to provide evidence that light has a wave-like character. The experiment is to be based on the phenomena of interference between light waves. The apparatus for the experiment consists of a light source (685nm), two narrow slits acting as coherent sources and an observation screen. The slits are apart by 0.714 mm, and each slit is 0.423 mm wide. When the light source illuminates, the slits interference patterns can be seen on the screen that is 70cm for the slits. The central or zeroth fringe is the brightest fringe and has the greatest intensity of 5.4 x 10-4 W/m2. Find the intensity of a point on the screen that is 0.800 mm from the center of the central maximum.