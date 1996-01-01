27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A pure germanium crystal has a resistivity of 0.60 Ω•m and 2.5 × 1013 electrons/cm3 at 20 °C. a) Determine the mean free time for germanium at this temperature. b) Determine the mean free time for germanium when it is greater than the mean free time for some conducting materials. Provide a reason for why there is a high resistivity for germanium relative to a conductor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a) 2.33 × 10-12 s b) Resistivity is inversely proportional to mean free time.
B
a) 2.33 × 10-20 s b) Germanium has a low concentration of charge carriers.
C
a) 2.37 × 10-20 s b) Resistivity is inversely proportional to mean free time.
D
a) 2.37 × 10-12 s b) Germanium has a low concentration of charge carriers.