A pure germanium crystal has a resistivity of 0.60 Ω•m and 2.5 × 1013 electrons/cm3 at 20 °C. a) Determine the mean free time for germanium at this temperature. b) Determine the mean free time for germanium when it is greater than the mean free time for some conducting materials. Provide a reason for why there is a high resistivity for germanium relative to a conductor.