27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Microscopic View of Current
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a silicon semiconductor, electrons have an average collision time of 40 ns. An electron takes 3.4 × 103 minutes to travel 2.0 m within the semiconductor. Find the number of collisions the electron makes with ions over this distance.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.1 × 10 10
B
5.1 × 10 12
C
3.2 × 10 14
D
8.7 × 10 8