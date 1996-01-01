11. Momentum & Impulse
Completely Inelastic Collisions
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
A player is standing on frictionless roller skates on a playing field. During a practice session, the player catches a 450 g ball that is traveling horizontally at 12.5 m/s. If the player's mass including the roller skates is 68.0 kg, what is the speed of the ball and the player after the catch?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.25 m/s
B
12.5 m/s
C
0.0822 m/s
D
74.1 m/s
E
62.8 m/s
F
5.63 m/s