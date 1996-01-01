Two skaters are headed on a collision course on a smooth and frictionless frozen surface. The skaters manage the situation by grabbing each other rather than hitting each other. A 68.0 kg skater is traveling at 7.50 m/s west while the other has a mass of 72.0 kg and is traveling east at 4.20 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of both skaters' velocity immediately after the collision.