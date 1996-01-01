11. Momentum & Impulse
11. Momentum & Impulse Completely Inelastic Collisions
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
Two skaters are headed on a collision course on a smooth and frictionless frozen surface. The skaters manage the situation by grabbing each other rather than hitting each other. A 68.0 kg skater is traveling at 7.50 m/s west while the other has a mass of 72.0 kg and is traveling east at 4.20 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of both skaters' velocity immediately after the collision.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Magnitude: 3.30 m/s; direction: West
B
Magnitude: 3.30 m/s; direction: East
C
Magnitude: 2.70 m/s; direction: West
D
Magnitude: 2.70 m/s; direction: East
E
Magnitude: 121 m/s; direction: West
F
Magnitude: 121 m/s; direction: East
G
Magnitude: 1.48 m/s; direction: West
H
Magnitude: 1.48 m/s; direction: East