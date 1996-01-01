6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics)
Forces & Kinematics
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
An athlete performing physical exercise squats then jumps vertically up attaining a maximum height of approximately 68 cm. However, the athlete's body above the knees typically rises approximately 55 cm above the ground. For the sake of simplification in the calculations, while yielding a plausible result, we shall assume that the whole body rises 68 cm. What launch speed when leaving the ground enables her to attain a height of 68 cm?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.65 m/s
B
13.3 m/s
C
2.58 m/s
D
6.64 m/s