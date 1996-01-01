In a container at atmospheric pressure, the temperature of the krypton gas above the liquid krypton is at krypton's boiling point of 120 K. Determine (i) the root-mean-square speed of the atoms, (ii) the mean energy per atom, and (iii) the mean free path in the gas. The atomic mass of krypton is 83.798 u and the atomic radius of krypton is 8.8 x 10-11 m.