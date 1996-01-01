20. Heat and Temperature
Moles and Avogadro's Number
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A chemist is studying a sample of liquid ethanol (C2H5OH) which has a molecular mass of 46 u. If the chemist has a 1.4 liter sample of this ethanol, how many protons are present within this volume?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.53 × 1024
B
4.41 × 1026
C
3.76 × 1026
D
3.21 × 1024