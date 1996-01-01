31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
31. Alternating Current Power in AC Circuits
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
When the root mean square (rms) voltage of the electromotive force is 15 V, a resistor dissipates 4.0 W of power. What should be the rms voltage of the electromotive force for the resistor to dissipate 12 W of power?
When the root mean square (rms) voltage of the electromotive force is 15 V, a resistor dissipates 4.0 W of power. What should be the rms voltage of the electromotive force for the resistor to dissipate 12 W of power?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
44 V
B
18 V
C
34 V
D
26 V