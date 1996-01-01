31. Alternating Current
Power in AC Circuits
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider an electric saw motor where the current lags the voltage by 25°. The motor operates with an rms current of 4.0 A supplied by a power line with an rms voltage of 140 V. What is the power of the motor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.44 kW
B
0.51 kW
C
0.61 kW
D
0.38 kW