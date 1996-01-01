3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
3. Vectors Unit Vectors
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a two-dimensional coordinate system, any vector can be broken into x -component, and y -components. Determine the x and y components of vector A shown in the figure below. Find the components in terms of the given angle θ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Ax = Acosθ ,Ay = Asinθ
B
Ax = Acosθ ,Ay = -Asinθ
C
Ax = -Acosθ ,Ay = Asinθ
D
Ax = Asinθ ,Ay = Acosθ