3. Vectors
Unit Vectors
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A baseball pitcher throws the ball, and the batter strikes it for a home run. Determine the angle at which the bat is tilted above the horizontal. The ball's velocity at the instant it leaves the bat is v = (15î + 25ĵ) m/s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
87°
B
33°
C
59°
D
29°