19. Fluid Mechanics
Pressure Gauge: Barometer
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
An open tube manometer is used at a location where the atmospheric pressure is 0.783 atm. The fluid used in the tube has a density of 0.900 g/cm3, and the manometer column height is 30 cm, as shown in the image. Calculate i) the absolute pressure (p) within the gas tank, ii) the absolute pressure at the bottom (pbot) of the manometer, iii) the absolute pressure 15 cm above the bottom (p15), and iv) the gauge pressure (pgauge) of the gas tank.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) p = 0.809 atm
ii) pbot = 0.843 atm
iii) p15 = 0.831 atm
iv) pgauge = 0.026 atm
B
i) p = 0.843 atm
ii) pbot = 0.809 atm
iii) p15 = 0.831 atm
iv) pgauge = 0.034 atm
C
i) p = 0.961 atm
ii) pbot = 1.024 atm
iii) p15 = 1.005 atm
iv) pgauge = 0.151 atm
D
i) p = 1.024 atm
ii) pbot = 0.961 atm
iii) p15 = 1.005 atm
iv) pgauge = 0.214 atm
