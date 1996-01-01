An open tube manometer is used at a location where the atmospheric pressure is 0.783 atm. The fluid used in the tube has a density of 0.900 g/cm3, and the manometer column height is 30 cm, as shown in the image. Calculate i) the absolute pressure (p) within the gas tank, ii) the absolute pressure at the bottom (p bot ) of the manometer, iii) the absolute pressure 15 cm above the bottom (p 15 ), and iv) the gauge pressure (p gauge ) of the gas tank.