8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's First Law
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Kepler's First Law
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
NASA's TESS found in 2020 an unusual gas giant exoplanet, TOI-2109 b, that orbit an F-type star. TOI-2109 b needs 16 hours, the shortest ever measured for a gas giant exoplanet, to complete one orbit around its parent star. TOI-2109 b mean distance from its star is 2.67 × 106 km. How fast, in Km/s, is this planet moving?
NASA's TESS found in 2020 an unusual gas giant exoplanet, TOI-2109 b, that orbit an F-type star. TOI-2109 b needs 16 hours, the shortest ever measured for a gas giant exoplanet, to complete one orbit around its parent star. TOI-2109 b mean distance from its star is 2.67 × 106 km. How fast, in Km/s, is this planet moving?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = 46 km/s
B
v = 146 km/s
C
v = 291 km/s
D
v = 17475 km/s