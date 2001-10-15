8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's First Law
8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation Kepler's First Law
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The planet Kepler-186f, known as the Earth's cousin, is located about 500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. Kepler-186f orbits about 52.4 million kilometers from its red dwarf star. The mass of a red dwarf star is about 0.48 Ms. Ms is the mass of the sun. Determine i) the orbital speed and ii) the orbital period of the Kepler 186f planet.
The planet Kepler-186f, known as the Earth's cousin, is located about 500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Cygnus. Kepler-186f orbits about 52.4 million kilometers from its red dwarf star. The mass of a red dwarf star is about 0.48 Ms. Ms is the mass of the sun. Determine i) the orbital speed and ii) the orbital period of the Kepler 186f planet.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) v = 2.06 × 102 m/s ii) T = 18500 days
B
i) v = 2.06 × 104 m/s ii) T= 185 days
C
i) v = 4.12 × 102 m/s ii) T= 9335 days
D
i) v= 4.12 × 104 m/s ii) T = 93.4 days