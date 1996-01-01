15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a scenario, in which three distinct spherical masses are joined together by a rigid bar of negligible mass. Determine the coordinates of the center of mass for this configuration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
xcm = 0.09 m , ycm = 0.042 m
B
xcm = 0.32 m , ycm = 0.088 m
C
xcm = 0.18 m , ycm = 0.073 m
D
xcm = 0.22 m , ycm = 0.064 m