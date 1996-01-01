15. Rotational Equilibrium
15. Rotational Equilibrium Center of Mass & Simple Balance
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
Four distinct spherical balls are connected by a glass rod (negligible mass) in the shape of a rectangle. The spherical balls are located at the vertices of the rectangle as shown in the figure. Determine the coordinates of the center of mass for this configuration.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
xcm = 0.09 m , ycm = 0.027 m
B
xcm = 0.032 m , ycm = 0.088 m
C
xcm = 0.055 m , ycm = 0.027 m
D
xcm = 0.055 m , ycm = 0.052 m