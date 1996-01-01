23. The Second Law of Thermodynamics
Entropy and the Second Law of Thermodynamics
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an isothermal and reversible process, 1 mole of helium gas, initially having a velocity distribution probability f(v), expands to occupy double its original volume. What is the change in the velocity distribution probability due to the isothermal expansion?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
The velocity distribution probability f(v) does not change
B
The peak of the distribution probability f(v) is shifted to right side (higher speed)
C
The peak of the distribution probability f(v) is shifted to left side (lower speed)
D
More information is required to quantify the change in the velocity distribution probability