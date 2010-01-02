31. Alternating Current
RMS Current and Voltage
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A power plant generates electricity at 25 × 103 V rms and a frequency of 60.0 Hz. It provides 10.0 MW of power with a power factor of 0.95. Determine the rms current output of the power plant.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 × 102 A
B
1.2 × 102 A
C
2.2 × 102 A
D
4.2 × 102 A