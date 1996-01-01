31. Alternating Current
RMS Current and Voltage
31. Alternating Current RMS Current and Voltage
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
A residential electric water heater is connected to a 220 V/50 Hz power line, drawing 9.0 A of current. With an average power dissipation of 900 W, determine the root mean square (rms) voltage across the water heater's internal resistor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
170 V
B
150 V
C
100 V
D
105 V