Matt decides to go for a family picnic on the weekend. The picnic spot is 150 miles from their house. During their onward journey, they drive with a speed of 45 mph for 100 miles and a speed of 70 mph for the rest of the journey. During their return, they cover 90 miles at a speed of 50 mph and a speed of 65 mph for the remaining distance. Determine the average speed of their vehicle on the return journey.