2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Average Velocity
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
Brian starts in his car from his house at 8.20 a.m., moves at a constant speed towards the east for 2 minutes, takes a U-turn at 400 m and drives at the same constant speed towards the supermarket which is 1500 m from the U-turn. He reached the supermarket at 8.30 a.m. Determine the average velocity of Brian's car for the whole trip.
Brian starts in his car from his house at 8.20 a.m., moves at a constant speed towards the east for 2 minutes, takes a U-turn at 400 m and drives at the same constant speed towards the supermarket which is 1500 m from the U-turn. He reached the supermarket at 8.30 a.m. Determine the average velocity of Brian's car for the whole trip.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
100 m/min
B
-150 m/min
C
1100 m/min
D
-110 m/min