A deep-sea diver jumps in the sea wearing a standard diving wet suit that has a thickness of 0.7 cm and a total surface area of 1.8 m2. The surface temperature of the standard diving suit is -2°C, and when it is on the skin, its temperature is 37°C. Determine the heat rate flow by conduction through the wet suit., assuming (a) it is dry and the thermal conductivity K is that of a standard diving suit. Also, if the heat rate flow is calculated by conduction through the wet suit. When (b) the suit is moist, and the value of k is equal to that of water. Also, consider if the suit has been compressed to a thickness of 0.35 cm.