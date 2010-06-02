24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
An infinitely long metal bar has a linear charge density λ. An electron orbits the bar at 1.7 × 108 revolutions per minute. If the orbital radius is 0.028 m, determine the numerical value of the linear charge density λ.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.0 × 10-4 pC/m
B
78 pC/m
C
0.49 pC/m
D
6.2 × 10-6 pC/m