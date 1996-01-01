24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Charge
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
A straight wire of length 0.10 m has a nonuniform charge density given by ρ(r) = 6e(-r/5 m) nC/m, where r is the distance measured from the center of the wire. Calculate the total charge on the wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.4 nC
B
0.60 nC
C
2.8 nC
D
1.2 nC