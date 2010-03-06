2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Average Velocity
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Average Velocity
14PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a copper wire that is being rolled into a circular coil. The copper wire starts coiling at an inner radius of 4.8 dm and finishes at an outer radius of 9.3 dm. Each coil is separated by a distance of 2.2 mm and the coiled and uncoiled sections of the wire cover the same area. Find the total length of the copper wire.
Consider a copper wire that is being rolled into a circular coil. The copper wire starts coiling at an inner radius of 4.8 dm and finishes at an outer radius of 9.3 dm. Each coil is separated by a distance of 2.2 mm and the coiled and uncoiled sections of the wire cover the same area. Find the total length of the copper wire.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.6 × 102 m
B
5.5 × 10 m
C
6.8 × 10 m
D
9.1 x 102 m