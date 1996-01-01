Two bikes are to reach a destination simultaneously. Both start at the same time and are at an equal distance from the destination. They both travel in straight lines toward it. Bike P has variable average velocities: 30 km/h for the first 80 km, 45 km/h for the next 50 km, and then back to 30 km/h for the remaining 100 km. The bike T maintains a constant velocity throughout the journey. Determine the speed of the bike T to ensure that both bikes arrive at the same time.