A block suspended freely exhibits a velocity given by the equation vx = (3.5 m/s)cos(π•t), where t denotes time in seconds. Determine the acceleration of the block when it first reverses its direction.
A
-11.0 m/s2
B
-10.0 m/s2
C
11.0 m/s2
D
10.0 m/s2