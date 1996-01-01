20. Heat and Temperature
A blacksmith places a 390-gram iron horseshoe inside a tank that contains 5.0 liters of water at 298 K. A thermometer shows a fast increase in the water temperature, reaching a value of 301 K. Determine the original temperature in degrees Celsius and Fahrenheit of the horseshoe before it was immersed in water.
A
386 °C ; 663 °F
B
386 °C ; 727 °F
C
420 °C ; 724 °F
D
420 °C ; 788 °F