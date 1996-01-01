20. Heat and Temperature
Intro to Calorimetry
20. Heat and Temperature Intro to Calorimetry
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
You are preparing water for dishwashing at home. You place 4.50 kg of water whose temperature is 8.0°C in an insulated pale. The desired final temperature of the water is 61°C. Determine the quantity of boiling water (100.0°C) that will heat the water to the desired temperature.
You are preparing water for dishwashing at home. You place 4.50 kg of water whose temperature is 8.0°C in an insulated pale. The desired final temperature of the water is 61°C. Determine the quantity of boiling water (100.0°C) that will heat the water to the desired temperature.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.31 kg
B
6.12 kg
C
0.59 kg
D
7.38 kg
E
0.27 kg