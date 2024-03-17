15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A delivery vehicle, measuring 4.1 m in height and 2.6 m in width, has its center of gravity located 2.5 m above the ground due to its cargo arrangement. What is the maximum inclined angle at which the vehicle can be parked without risking tip-over?
