15. Rotational Equilibrium
Center of Mass & Simple Balance
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a stacking tournament, competitors are given three identical, uniform rectangular wooden pieces, each with a length L and mass M. Competitors stack the wooden pieces on a horizontal platform, aiming to have the top piece project as far as possible from the edge while maintaining the stack's stability. If the wooden pieces are stacked with their longest edge parallel to the platform, determine the maximum horizontal distance that the top-most wooden piece can project from the edge of the platform.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
(4/9)L
B
(5/8)L
C
(14/17)L
D
(11/12)L