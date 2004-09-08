An engineer has designed a 6.32 × 105 kg space vehicle. The vehicle is to be launched vertically upward. A co-engineer decides to accelerate the space vehicle as fast as possible to a speed of 350 m/s. However, an astronaut in the space vehicle will black out if the acceleration exceeds 4g. Determine the maximum thrust generated by the spacecraft's engines at the brink of blackout. The spacecraft's free-body diagram will be helpful.