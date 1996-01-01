If a 2.0 m long tube has one of its ends closed and the other end fitted with a thin, frictionless, and massless piston to trap air in the tube (Assume the 2.0 m length is initially filled with air at atmospheric pressure). Different liquids are poured on top of the piston to compress the trapped air. If the liquid used is freshwater, determine the length of the freshwater column that causes the greatest compression. Hint: Boyle's law states that p 1 V 1 = p 2 V 2 when a fixed amount of gas is compressed at a constant temperature, (assume constant gas temperature during compression).



