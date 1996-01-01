It can be shown using the ideal gas law that the density of a gas compressed by gravity changes exponentially following ρ = ρ 0 e-(y/y 0 ). y is the displacement from sea level (upward is positive), ρ 0 = 1.28 kg/m3 is the density of air at sea level, and y 0 is the scale height of the atmosphere. i) Use the weight of an air column to determine the value of y 0 . ii) A commercial airline is cruising at 11500 m above sea level. Express air density at the cruising altitude as a percentage of air density at sea level.