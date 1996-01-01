18. Waves & Sound
Intro to Waves
18. Waves & Sound Intro to Waves
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
Gravitational force can be used as a restoring force for a mass mo oscillating in a hollow drilled through a spherical mass's center (a diameter). For a sphere of mass Ms, and radius Rs, it is proven that an oscillating mass with position x where r ≤ x ≤ R experiences a net gravitational force from the spherical mass enclosed by r where r ≤ x, while the mass of spherical shell at x > r does not contribute to the net gravitational force of the oscillating mass. For a sphere with even density, derive an expression for the gravitational force on the oscillating mass. Express the result using Ms, Rs, x, mo, and any desired constant(s).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Gm0Msx2/R3
B
Gm0Msx/R3
C
Gm0Ms/R3x2
D
Gm0Ms/R3x