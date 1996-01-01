2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
2. 1D Motion / Kinematics Vectors, Scalars, & Displacement
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small object attached to a spring executes a simple harmonic motion. The object's velocity varies with time as vx= A cos(2t), where t is in s and A in m/s. Determine the first time the object reverses its direction of motion.
A small object attached to a spring executes a simple harmonic motion. The object's velocity varies with time as vx= A cos(2t), where t is in s and A in m/s. Determine the first time the object reverses its direction of motion.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
π/8 s
B
π/4 s
C
π/2 s
D
π s