8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Kepler's First Law
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
One of the aims of the Kepler mission is to discover "small" sized planets in our galaxy. The planet Kepler 5b was discovered early in the mission. It travels around its parent star with a mean orbital radius of 7,580,000 km while the period is 3.55 days. Use this data to calculate the mass of the parent star in kilograms and in terms of the mass of our sun.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
M = 6.85 × 10 28 kg = 0.03 Ms
B
M = 6.85 × 10 28 kg = 0.3 Ms
C
M = 2.73 × 10 30 kg = 1.37 Ms
D
M = 2.73 × 10 30 kg = 13.7 Ms