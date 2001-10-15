Kepler-36b and Kepler-36c are two highly close planets orbiting around their parent star, Kepler-36. Kepler-36b has an orbital period of 13.9 days and its mean orbital radius from Kepler-36 is 0.1153 AU. The orbital period for Kepler-36c is 16.2 days. Presume that the two planets have no effect on one another. Calculate Kepler-36c's orbital distance (r Kepler-36c ) in the atmospheric unit (AU) without using the mass of the parent star.