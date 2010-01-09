24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A parallel plate capacitor has plates with dimensions 15 cm × 15 cm and a charge of ±60 nC as depicted in the figure. A 2.5 g cube hangs freely within the capacitor and is attracted to one of the plates. Determine the charge on the cube.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.9 × 10-4 C
B
1.9 × 10-7 C
C
3.0 × 10-8 C
D
2.9 × 10-9 C