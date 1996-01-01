24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Fields in Capacitors
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
An electric dipole consists of point charges +q and -q. At a point on its axis, 2.3 cm from the center, the electric field strength is 7.3 × 10⁷ N/C. Calculate the charge Q (in μC) needed for a single charge to produce the same field strength at a distance of 2.3 cm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.5 μC
B
2.8 μC
C
4.3 μC
D
6.8 μC