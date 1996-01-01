26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Energy Stored by Capacitor
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A 6.5 μF capacitor, initially without any charge, undergoes a uniform charging process and stores energy at a rate of (300 W)×t, where t is the time in seconds. Determine the voltage across the capacitor after 3.5 μs of charging.
A 6.5 μF capacitor, initially without any charge, undergoes a uniform charging process and stores energy at a rate of (300 W)×t, where t is the time in seconds. Determine the voltage across the capacitor after 3.5 μs of charging.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.0 V
B
12 V
C
16 V
D
18 V