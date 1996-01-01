26. Capacitors & Dielectrics
Energy Stored by Capacitor
26. Capacitors & Dielectrics Energy Stored by Capacitor
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
During an experiment, a parallel plate capacitor is used to launch a 4.5 g ball vertically upwards by converting the electrical energy to mechanical energy. The capacitor, initially charged to a voltage of 145 V, undergoes an ultrafast discharge, propelling the ball to a height of 2.8 m. Determine the capacitance of the capacitor, neglecting any dissipation effect.
During an experiment, a parallel plate capacitor is used to launch a 4.5 g ball vertically upwards by converting the electrical energy to mechanical energy. The capacitor, initially charged to a voltage of 145 V, undergoes an ultrafast discharge, propelling the ball to a height of 2.8 m. Determine the capacitance of the capacitor, neglecting any dissipation effect.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6 μF
B
12 μF
C
30 mF
D
45 mF