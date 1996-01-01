A race of spaceships is conducted by scientists on earth. Spaceship A takes off first at 0.400c relative to the earth. Spaceship B takes off a while later at 0.720c, measured relative to the earth and in the same direction as spaceship A. i) If spaceship B should catch up with spaceship A, what is the direction (toward or away from) of spaceship A velocity relative to spaceship B. ii) Determine the velocity magnitude of spaceship A measured by a pilot in spaceship B.